The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda., a leading public sector bank.

The last date for sending applications (online) is December 26. The selected Managing Director & CEO would hold the office for a term of three years from the date on which they enter the office subject to the age of superannuation of 60 years.

An applicant to the BOB chief should be aged between 45 to 57 years as of December 7, 2022, according to the FSIB. The applicant should have a minimum experience of 15 years in mainstream banking, of which at least one year should be at the Board level as on December 7, 2022.

Last month, FSIB invited applications for the position of MD of the state-owned Bank of India.

The three-year term of incumbent BOB Chief Sanjiv Chadha will end next month. Chadha would be attaining 60 years, the retirement age for chief executives of public sector banks, in June 2023.

It maybe recalled that FSIB was set up as a single autonomous professional body tasked to search and recommend high-caliber persons for appointment as Wholetime directors (WTDs) and non-executive Chairpersons in public sector banks, public sector insurers and financial institutions. FSIB had subsumed the Banks Board Bureau, which now ceases to exist.