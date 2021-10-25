Money & Banking

Future Generali India Insurance enters into bancassurance tie-up with Bank of India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 25, 2021

The insurer has forged 15 alliances with public and private banks to enhance its distribution footprint to date

Private sector general insurer Future Generali India Insurance (FGII) has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with the Bank of India (BoI) for further penetration of its general insurance products.

“Through this alliance, FGII will offer its wide array of best-in-class and innovative insurance solutions to 5,084 BoI branches spread across 28 States and 8 Union Territories,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to reach out to seven crore BoI customers. We look forward to a long-term symbiotic relationship,” said Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, FGII. The insurer has forged 15 alliances with public and private banks to enhance its distribution footprint to date.

