Future Generali India Insurance enters into bancassurance tie-up with Bank of India

Private sector general insurer Future Generali India Insurance (FGII) has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with the Bank of India (BoI) for further penetration of its general insurance products.

“Through this alliance, FGII will offer its wide array of best-in-class and innovative insurance solutions to 5,084 BoI branches spread across 28 States and 8 Union Territories,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Also read: Fund Query: Investment options for a single mother with child

“We are delighted with the opportunity to reach out to seven crore BoI customers. We look forward to a long-term symbiotic relationship,” said Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, FGII. The insurer has forged 15 alliances with public and private banks to enhance its distribution footprint to date.