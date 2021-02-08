G-Sec yields soften on RBI’s ₹20,000-cr OMO plan

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Yields on the 10-year benchmark Government Securities (G-Sec) softened about 4 basis points on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it will purchase four G-Secs aggregating ₹20,000 crore, a move aimed at keeping G-Sec yields in check.
However, the OMO effect is likely to be shortlived as the government suddenly announced in the evening that it will be raising up to ₹26,000 crore (notified amount: ₹22,000 crore plus additional subscription option: ₹4,000 crore) by selling two G-Secs (re-issue) via a special auction on Thursday.
This special auction comes ahead of the scheduled auction on Friday to raise ₹26,000 crore via four securities. In this auction, the government reserves the right to exercise a greenshoe option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore each against one or more securities.
So, while the RBI announced that it will conduct OMO purchases on Wednesday to ensure yields thaw ahead of the scheduled auction on Friday, the government’s sudden move to raise resources via a special auction on Thursday may have thrown a spanner in works of the central bank’s plan to give comfort to the market on yields.
Yields had risen to touch 6.1634 per cent in intraday trading in the G-Sec market last Tuesday on concerns over the fiscal deficit and the government’s borrowing programme. When G-Sec yields in the secondary market go up, the government has to pay higher coupon rate to raise fresh resources. The OMO purchase announcement to tamp down yields needs to be seen in this context.
Following the OMO purchase announcement, the yield on the benchmark 10-year G-Sec, carrying a coupon rate of 5.77 per cent, softened to close at 6.0870 per cent against 6.1283 per cent on Friday.
The price of this security went up 29 paise to close at ₹97.74. Bond yields and prices are inversely related and move in opposite directions.
Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund, said: “OMO of ₹20,000 crore was the reason G-Sec yields declined today. After two G-Secs devolved on primary dealers at last Friday’s auction, yields would have inched upwards.
“The huge borrowing number is putting pressure on bond yields. However, the OMO announcement has capped yields. Additional borrowing on Thursday and the scheduled borrowing on Friday will put pressure on yields.” Irani said the RBI will have to keep coming up with OMOs else the yields will start inching upwards.
Crisil has cautioned that the demand for G-Secs by banks could be affected. Referring to the economic recovery gaining momentum, the credit rating agency said this implies a pick-up in credit growth.
Banks will now have more options than the government to lend to, which could put some pressure on G-Sec yields, said Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist; Dipti Deshpande, Senior Economist; and Pankhuri Tandon, Economist, in the report.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...