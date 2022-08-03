GAYN Capital to offer ₹400 crore of real estate products through fractional ownership 

Chennai-based fintech GAYN Capital on Wednesday announced that it will offer ₹400 crore of real estate products through fractional ownership to the general public over the next two years.

In a press release, the company said it has partnered with Chennai-based ‘Bhoomi and Buildings’ to launch multiple investment products, which will be rolled out in phases on its digital platform and accessible through a GAYN Capital account. The company said Bhoomi is a known player in the retail real estate market, having completed over 50 projects in this sector.

Online investment

Founded by Kalyan Jayaprakash, Kishore Janakiraman, and Ganesh Jayaprakash, GAYN Capital is an online investment platform that offers fractional ownership on commercial real estate opportunities to retail investors with a minimum investment limit of ₹5 lakh.

“The age of fractional ownership is upon us. What started with high-value tangible assets now has mass application. Consumers can own infinitely small pieces of anything, opening up numerous opportunities to a much wider audience,” Kalyan Jayaprakash, CEO and Co-Founder, GAYN Capital, was quoted in the release.

Independent valuation

GAYN Capital said its products go through independent valuation by international property consultants, title diligence and documentation by reputed law firms ensure complete transparency.

“In the current economic environment, yielding commercial real estate is a relatively safe asset class in which to invest. The capital is secured by a physical asset; with capital appreciation over the tenure of your investment; as well as a monthly rental that is a passive income. These attributes are packaged into a product and brought to you by GAYN Capital,” it added.