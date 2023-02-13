Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has “Good Financial Behaviour - Your Saviour” as its theme for financial literacy week (FLW), which will be observed between February 13 and 17, 2023.

The theme aligns with the overall strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025 which aims at building financial resilience and well-being while creating awareness among members of public, the central bank said in a statement

The focus will be on creating awareness about savings, planning and budgeting, and prudent use of digital financial services.

RBI said it will undertake a centralized mass media campaign during the month of February 2023 to disseminate financial awareness messages. Banks too have been advised to give out information and create awareness among their customers.

The central bank has been conducting FLW every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme among members of public across the country.

