The government will come out with a commemorative coin on the 100th episode of radio programme Maan Ki Baat which will bebroadcasted on April 30.

The coin will be in the denomination of ₹100. Though commemorative coins are considered a legal tender, they are not released for general circulation. One can source them from the specified agencies.

Specifications

According to the Finance Ministry notification, the coin will be circular, with a diameter of 44 millimetres and 200 serrations. The 35-gram coin’s metal composition will be a quaternary alloy, with silver having a share of 50 per cent, copper 40 per cent, nickel 5 per cent, and zinc 5 per cent.

The obverse face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend “Satyamev Jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Devnagri script and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English. It shall also bear the Rupee symbol “₹” and denominational value “100” in the international numerals. The coin’s reverse face will bear the logo for the 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, consisting an image of a microphone with sound waves and year ‘2023’ written on it. Mann Ki Baat 100’ in Devnagri and in English is written above and below of the microphone image, respectively.

PM Modi debuted on the radio with Maan Ki Baat on October 3, 2014. Later it became a regular broadcast at 11 am on the last Sunday of every month. In this program, the Prime Minister is expected to share his thoughts on various issues. A separate open forum has also been created on MyGov for citizens to share their comments for the forthcoming radio programme. PM referred to some of the points made on the Forum in his broadcast.

The program is being seen as one of the tools for outreach through All India Radio (AIR). The home service comprises 479 stations located country-wide, reaching nearly 92 per cent of the country’s area and 99.19 per cent of the total population. AIR originates programming in 23 languages and 179 dialects. Now various language versions of Maan KI Baat are also aired.