Money & Banking

Have far deeper issues with cryptocurrencies: RBI chief

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 16, 2021

For the second time in a week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday expressed concern over cryptocurrencies, saying there are “far deeper issues” involved in virtual currencies that could pose a threat to the country’s economic and financial stability.

The statement comes within days of the Prime Minister holding a meeting o the cryptocurrencies amid worries over misleading claims of huge returns from cryptocurrency investments.

“When the RBI, after internal deliberation, says there are serious concerns on macro economic and financial stability, there are deeper issues, which need much deeper discussions and much more well informed discussions,” he noted.

He doubted the crypto trading numbers and said investors are being lured by offer of credit.

Published on November 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

crypto currencies
RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like