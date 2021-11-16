Have far deeper issues with cryptocurrencies: RBI chief

For the second time in a week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday expressed concern over cryptocurrencies, saying there are “far deeper issues” involved in virtual currencies that could pose a threat to the country’s economic and financial stability.

The statement comes within days of the Prime Minister holding a meeting o the cryptocurrencies amid worries over misleading claims of huge returns from cryptocurrency investments.

“When the RBI, after internal deliberation, says there are serious concerns on macro economic and financial stability, there are deeper issues, which need much deeper discussions and much more well informed discussions,” he noted.

He doubted the crypto trading numbers and said investors are being lured by offer of credit.