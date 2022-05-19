HDFC Bank announces new vertical for rural, semi-urban areas

Betting big on opportunities in rural areas, HDFC Bank on Thursday announced that it has carved out a rural banking function.

“Tasked to take banking products further in the hinterland, rural banking will consolidate the bank’s existing initiatives in this direction, and take it closer to the last mile,” the private sector lender said in a statement.

Carved out of retail branch banking, the rural banking business to focus on semi-urban and rural areas, a large part of which remains untapped and will offer the entire bouquet of services available with the bank.

Anil Bhavnani, who has been with the bank for over 19 years, has been appointed National Rural Banking Head.

To expand its distribution in the rural areas, HDFC Bank will open over 1,064 branches in semi-urban and rural areas in the financial year.