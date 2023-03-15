HDFC Bank has launched the first co-branded credit card for Kirana members and small merchants with Flipkart Wholesale, the companies said in a joint release.

The credit card will be exclusively offered to members of Flipkart Wholesale, the omnichannel B2B platform of the Flipkart Group. The card will run on the Diners Club International® network, part of the Discover Global Network and can be used in more than 200 countries around the world.

Cardholders will get 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Wholesale online spends, ₹1,500 worth of activation cashback at zero joining fee, and additional cashback on utility bills and other expenses.

The credit cards will help smaller retailers manage their cash flows better while ensuring that the benefits of digitisation trickle into the entire B2B ecosystem, said Koteshwar L N, Business Head of Flipkart Wholesale.

“Through this partnership with Flipkart Wholesale, we hope to support even more Kirana stores and small merchants, and help them optimise their transactions, streamline their operations, and deliver a rewarding experience,” said Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments and Consumer Finance Technology and Digital Banking at HDFC Bank.

Members can apply for the card directly at Flipkart Wholesale stores and through its Best Price Flipkart Wholesale App. HDFC Bankwill also set up dedicated booths inside Flipkart Wholesale stores to process applications for credit cards and provide related customer service, the release said.