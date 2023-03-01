Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank have tied up to roll out a co-branded travel credit card, IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card. The single variant card is exclusively available on NPCI’s Rupay network.

The credit card was launched by Rajni Hasija, Chairman & Managing Director, IRCTC, Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank and Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI in the capital on Wednesday.

“HDFC Bank is among the largest and most trusted banks in the country. We are delighted to partner with them for this initiative. The co-branded card offers exclusive access to newly opened state-of-the-art lounges available at most of the major railway stations. The credit card will help to streamline online transactions and at the same time offer best-in-class benefits as well as experience to our customers,” said Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC.

Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank said, “The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card will enable us to offer our card to millions of Indians across the country. Indian Railways is one of the biggest public sector enterprises in the country and we are delighted to be the first private sector bank to partner with IRCTC to enhance customer experience for train travellers, right from the time of booking their tickets.

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer–National Payments Corporation of India said, “We are happy to partner with IRCTC and HDFC Bank for a cobranded credit card which will offer seamless payment convenience and appealing benefits to customers for rail travel as well as their shopping needs.

With RuPay Credit Cards now enabled on UPI for payments, this co-branded card will provide impetus to further adoption and reach of digital payments across India.

The card offers exclusive benefits and maximum savings on bookings of train tickets booked through the IRCTC’s ticketing website and through IRCTC Rail Connect app.

Additionally, the cardholders will get joining bonus, discounts on bookings and access to the several executive lounges at railway stations across the country.