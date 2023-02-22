HDFC Bank has hiked rates on retail FDs of those with value of less than ₹2 crore, on select tenures, effective Tuesday, as per the lender’s website.

The private sector lender now offers interest rates ranging from 3.00 per cent to 7.10 per cent for FDs with a tenure between 7 days and 10 years. For senior citizens, the interest rates range from 3.50 per cent to 7.75 per cent.

The bank is offering interest rates from 5.75 percent to 7.10 percent for deposits maturing between six to 120 months, and 6.25 per cent to 7.75 per cent for senior citizens.

An additional premium of 0.25 per cent, over the existing 0.50 per cent benefit, will be available for senior citizens who wish to renew or start a FD less than ₹ 5 crore, for a tenure between 5 to 10 years. The special deposit offer is applicable from May 18, 2020 to March 31, 2023.