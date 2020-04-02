Money & Banking

HDFC Group pledges ₹150 crore to PM CARES Fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

The HDFC Group on Thursday said it has committed ₹150 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to support the Government in its relief and rehabilitation efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd, said: “The HDFC Group’s support to the PM CARES Fund is to commend the exemplary efforts of the Central and State Governments, armed and para military forces, local police, healthcare professionals and sanitation workers across the country, who are working tirelessly day in and day out to fight the pandemic.

“In the aftermath of COVID-19 and with the good intent of over 130 crore Indians, I am certain we will emerge a stronger, more conscious and compassionate nation.”

