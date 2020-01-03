HDFC pares retail prime lending rate by 5 bps

Housing Development Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Friday said will pare its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points with effect from January 6.

India’s largest standalone housing finance company, in a stock exchange filing, said this change will benefit all existing customers.

The new interest rate for salaried women borrowers taking home loan up to Rs 30 lakhs will be 8.05 per cent; the interest rate on a home loan between Rs 30 lakhs and Rs 75 lakhs, and above Rs 75 lakhs will be 8.30 per cent and 8.40 per cent, respectively. Male borrowers will be charged 5 basis points more than the interest rate for women borrowers.