‘Hospitalisation costs due to adverse reaction to Covid vaccination will be covered’

Adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccination that leads to hospitalisation will be covered under health insurance policies, according to insurance regulator.

“There have been press reports raising doubts whether any adverse reaction to Covid-19 vaccination that requires hospitalisation will be covered by health insurance policies. It is clarified that in the unlikely event of hospitalisation following adverse reaction to Covid-19 vaccination, hospitalisation will be covered under health insurance policies,” said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in release on Thursday.

Such cover, however, will be subjected to specific terms and conditions of the policy, the regulator added.

The IRDAI clarification assumes significance in view of the rise in vaccinations in public and private hospitals and reports on the alleged side effects post-vaccination.

