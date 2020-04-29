IBA draws up post-lockdown SOP for banks to start full-fledged operations

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has drawn up post-lockdown Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including floor marking at entry gates, thermal screening, and monitoring of staff and customers using the Aarogya Setu app at entry points, for banks to resume full-fledged operations with safety.
This is in anticipation of the relaxation in the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown in some parts of the country from May 4.
As per the post-lockdown SOPs for the banking sector, banks must put in place proper crowd management strategy and ensure social distancing with help from local authorities and police.
IBA said the SOPs seek to ensure that all stakeholders – customers, employees, vendors, contract staff – feel safe and secure in bank premises. The procedures thatcan be adopted by bank branches, head office, regional and zonal offices, staff training colleges, and data centresinclude disinfecting the entrance gate of branches, buildings, offices, currency chest, ATMs, E-Lobby, meeting rooms, conference halls, canteens, rest rooms, and pantries.
High touch surfaces such as door handles, lifts/elevators and their buttons, vehicles (especially commonly used vehicles), shuttle buses, and all other surfaces such as hand railings, office tables, and chairs will also need to be disinfected.
The SOPs require banks to keep hand sanitisers at the entrance of all branches and offices. Employees, after entry, have to sanitise their hands before proceeding to their work spots. Visitors will be required to sanitise their hands before approaching bank staff.
IBA has advised that staff should work from their seats and avoid going to fellow employees’ seats as far as possible.
The SOPs require banks to pay special attention to the hygiene of housekeeping staff, company hired drivers, people serving tea/coffeeas they are exposed to most of the employees. In case Covid-19 like symptoms are noticed, departments should report to health authorities.
“Appropriate protective equipment such as face masks, goggles, gloves, aprons, shoes, appropriate disinfecting equipment such as sprayer, brush, sanitiser, soaps must be made available. Thermal scanners are to be used wherever needed,” the SOP document said.
Installation of disinfection chambers at places with higher number of staff such as Head Office/Central Offices/IT Offices/Data Centre/ Zonal Offices / high footfall branches could be implemented in a phased manner as per priority.
To the extent possible, bank employees should be encouraged to use their personal vehicles for commuting to work place, the SOP said and added that carpools or public transport should be avoided.
Banks may devise strategies for arranging bus transportation for employees in key areas of the city. This may include tie-ups with the aggregators, or engaging the services of their own customers who are in this sector.
“Meetings to be avoided as far as possible.Video conference/conference calls to be used as an alternative. For emergency situations where a meeting cannot be avoided, proper gap by leaving one chair vacant should be followed in the conference rooms,” the SOP said.
Following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, banks have been offering only four essential services – cash deposit and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
Reliance Industries, it appears, is doubling down on its mega balance sheet deleveraging plan and becoming net ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...