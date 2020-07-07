Money & Banking

ICICI Bank’s WhatsApp banking platform crosses 10 lakh users

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 07, 2020 Published on July 07, 2020

Private sector lender ICICI Bank, on Tuesday, said its WhatsApp banking platform has crossed 10 lakh users. “The bank introduced banking services on WhatsApp three months ago to enable its retail customers undertake a slew of banking requirements from their home at a time when they are advised to stay indoors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The bank has received an encouraging response from its customers in such a short span, and aims to double the number in next three months,” it said.

Services such as checking account balance, last three transactions, applying for loan moratorium, and revising credit card limit have seen the maximum usage.

Published on July 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Trading at 74.7 vs dollar, rupee exhibits bullish bias