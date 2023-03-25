In an industry-first, ICICI Lombard General Insurance launched ‘Anywhere Cashless’ feature for health insurance policyholders to avail cashless facilities at any hospital, even if not part of ICICI Lombard’s current network of hospitals.

The feature will be subject to the hospital’s acceptance of the cashless facility. Policyholders must inform the company 24 hours prior to the date of admission by giving basic information about the patient, policy details, hospital name, diagnosis and treating doctor, among others.

Initially launched as a pilot, the facility can now be availed through the ‘IL TakeCare’ application across India, wherein customers will not have to bear any out-of-pocket expenses. It provides a hassle-free experience through all aspects of the journey: from admission to discharge, and lets customers choose a nearby or recommended hospital, the insurer said in a release.

The underlying mission is to expand insurance coverage in tier-II and tier-III cities by establishing more network partners, and actively seeking out and providing better options for customers, even as the number of cases continues to rise, it said.

