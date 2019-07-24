Money & Banking

ICICI Pru Life Insurance net profit flat at ₹285 cr

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

icici-prudentiallife

Private sector insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had a flat growth in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, with a robust rise in the value of new business premium.

The private sector insurer’s net profit grew to ₹284.94 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal, against ₹281.64 crore a year ago.

Significantly, the insurer had registered a drop in net profits all through last fiscal. It had reported a 23.25 per cent drop in net profits for the fourth quarter of 2017-18 to ₹261.37 crore. However, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the value of new business increased by 27 per cent to ₹309 crore, from ₹244 crore a year ago.

Total premium

The total premium also grew by 14.7 per cent to ₹6,329 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, when compared to ₹5,518 crore a year ago.

Th 13th month persistency was also flat at 84.4 per cent as on June 30, 2019, from 84.6 per cent a year ago.

The company’s scrip fell 0.34 per cent and closed at ₹382.25 apiece on the BSE.

Published on July 24, 2019
Quarterly Results
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ICRA downgrades long-term rating of YES Bank, maintains negative outlook