IDBI Bank’s net loss narrows to ₹3,459 cr

IDBI Bank’s net loss in the September quarter has narrowed to ₹3,459 crore, against a net loss of ₹3,602 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 25 per cent to ₹1,631.48 crore, from ₹1,301 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Other income, which includes core fee income, gained 28 per cent to ₹1,033 crore in the period under review.

Net interest margin improved by 53 basis points to 2.33 per cent, against 1.80 per cent logged in same period last year.

Net NPAs reduced to ₹7,919 crore in September quarter from ₹27,295 crore as on September 30, 2018, and ₹10,963 crore in June quarter.

First-time NPAs reduced by 41 per cent to ₹2,059 crore (₹3,489 crore).

CASA deposit has crossed the one trillion mark and stands at ₹1,04,027 crore as on September 30, against ₹90,071 crore recorded in same period last year, an increase of 15 per cent.

Structured Retail Assets portfolio increased by ₹8,180 crore to ₹56,320 crore (₹48,140 crore).