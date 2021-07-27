Money & Banking

Indel Money launches special gold loan scheme for vaccinated citizens

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 27, 2021

Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director and CEO, Indel Money

Offers for a year tenure with 11.5 per cent interest, full loan to value and zero processing fee.

To encourage vaccination against Covid-19, Indel Money has launched a special gold loan scheme with attractive interest rates for vaccinated citizens.

Indel Money IFC (Indel Money India Fight Against Corona) is offering a gold loan with a one year tenure, interest rate of 11.5 per cent, full loan to value and zero processing fee.

“Any existing Indel Money customer or any gold loan seeker who has received at least one vaccine dosage are eligible to avail the special gold loan scheme upon the submission of valid vaccination proof,” the South India-based NBFC said in a statement.

Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director and CEO, Indel Money said, "Vaccination is the vital step in strengthening the nationwide fight against Covid-19 pandemic and one of the ways to intensify the vaccination drive is to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated.”

