India Post Payments Bank and HDFC Ltd partner to offer home loans

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) have entered into a strategic alliance to offer home loans to nearly 4.7 crore customers of IPPB.
“Leveraging its extensive and robust country-wide network of 650 branches and over 1,36,000 banking access points (post offices), IPPB aims to make HDFC Ltd’s home loan products and its expertise available to its customers across India,” the two said in a statement on Tuesday.
The partnership aims to facilitate HDFC Ltd’s home loans to customers, especially in unbanked and underserved areas. IPPB will offer housing loans through nearly 1,90,000 banking service providers including postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks.
J Venkatramu, Managing Director and CEO, IPPB said, “Complemented by our robust network and HDFC’s leadership in the housing finance market, the alliance aims to make housing loans available and accessible, using a digitally-enabled agent banking channel and position IPPB as a one-stop platform for all banking needs of customers, including credit.”
As per the MoU, credit, technical and legal appraisals, processing, and disbursement for all home loans will be handled by HDFC Ltd, while IPPB will be responsible for sourcing of loans.
Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd said, “IPPB has a strong presence across the country. This strategic alliance will go a long way to promote affordable housing in the remotest locations of our country.”
She further noted that housing is much more affordable today. “In the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same in major pockets across the country while income levels have gone up. Record low-interest rates, subsidies under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the tax benefits have also helped,” she said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...