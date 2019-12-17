Money & Banking

India starts round-the-clock payments for banks to manage funds

Bloomberg Mumbai | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

India this week joined a select club of countries offering fund transfers around the clock, a move that will give banks more flexibility to manage their liquidity requirements, the central bank said.

The National Electronic Funds Transfer sees transactions worth $11.3 billion daily and the round-the-clock service is expected to boost online transactions for customers and will go a long way in bolstering digital payments, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Banks have been directed to waive NEFT transfer fees from January 1 for savings-account customers who use the service.

Besides, the central bank will also hold additional money market operations for banks under the fixed-rate repurchase agreements and the marginal standing facility windows late at night.

