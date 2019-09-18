Money & Banking

Indian Bank board gives nod to merge with Allahabad Bank

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

The board of Indian Bank has given its in-principle approval for its amalgamation with Allahabad Bank.

The Chennai-headquartered Indian Bank’s board held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the merger, where it gave its in-principle approval to the merger, the bank informed the stock exchanges.

The board also approved the proposed capital infusion of up to ₹5,000 crore by the Centre through preferential allotment to the government. The Central government recently announced the merger of 10 public sector banks into four.

Indian Bank, which has a dominating share in South India, will acquire Allahabad Bank (primarily present in eastern India) to form the seventh-largest public sector bank.

Published on September 18, 2019
Indian Bank
Allahabad Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
With rates at rock bottom, banks gear up for sale of high-risk debt