IndusInd Bank Q3 standalone net profit rises 36 per cent yoy to ₹1,161.27 crore

Mumbai, January 29 IndusInd Bank reported a 36.2 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to ₹1,161.27 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal on the back of robust growth in net interest income and lower provisions. The bank had a standalone net profit of ₹ 852.76 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021. IndusInd Bank reported an 11.4 per cent increase in net interest income to ₹ 3,793.57 crore from ₹ 3,406.1 crore a year ago. Net interest margin for the third quarter in 2021-22 stood at 4.1 per cent against 4.12 per cent a year ago and 4.07 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Other income grew by 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,876.78 crore for the quarter under review. Provisions declined by 10.8 per cent to ₹1,654.05 crore in the October to December 2021 quarter as compared to ₹1,853.52 crore a year ago. However, asset quality deteriorated.

NPAs rise

Gross non-performing assets rose to ₹5,779.27 crore or 2.48 per cent of gross advances as on December 31, 2021 versus 1.74 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs increased to 0.71 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal compared to 0.22 per cent as on December 31, 2020.