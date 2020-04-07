IndusInd Bank registers drop in deposits on quarterly basis

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank’s deposits fell by 6.6 per cent to ₹2,02,303 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from ₹2,16,713 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

However, on an annual basis, its deposits grew by 4 per cent as on March 31, 2020, from ₹1,94,868 crore as on March 31, 2019.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the bank said that its retail deposits and deposits from small business customers grew by a robust 44 per cent to ₹62,587 crore as on March 31, 2020, from ₹46,651 crore a year ago. These deposits stood at ₹60,939 crore at the end of the third quarter.

In an investor call earlier, IndusInd Bank had said its total fell by about 10 per cent to 11 per cent, most of which were from government-related accounts after the YES Bank crisis.

In the exchange filing, the bank said its CASA ratio stood at 40.5 per cent as on March 31, 2020, down from 42.4 per cent at the end of the third quarter and 43.1 per cent as on March 31, 2019.

Its liquidity coverage ratio at the end of the fourth quarter was 112.18 per cent as compared to 113.57 per cent as on December 31, 2019 and 111.39 per cent as on March 31, 2019.

The bank’s net advances grew by a modest 1.2 per cent on a quarterly basis to ₹2,09,914 crore as on March 31, 2019, from ₹2,07,413 crore at the end of the third quarter last fiscal. But on an annual basis, the bank’s net advances grew by 13 per cent, from ₹1,86,393 crore as on March 31, 2019.