IRDAI allows sale of short term Covid insurance policies till September 30

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In the wake of surging new cases of Covid-19 pandemic, the insurance regulator has permitted all life, general, and standalone health insurers to sell and renew short term Covid specific policies till September 30.
With this extension, the insurers can now sell Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies till end of September.
While Corona Kavach is a standard indemnity based health policy, Corona Rakshak is a standard benefit based health policy.
“All other terms and conditions remain valid valid as specified under respective guidelines,” the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) said in a circular issued on Wednesday.
IRDAI has asked insurers to offer standard corona specific health cover polices from July 2020. So far, the registered claims under these policies have crossed ₹14,500 crore as per industry data.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...