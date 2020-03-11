IRDAI proposes over 5 per cent to 15 per cent hike in third party motor cover premium from April 1

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed a hike of over five per cent to 15 per cent in the premium of mandatory motor third party insurance from April 1, 2020.

As per the draft circular, the proposed third party premium rates for various classes of vehicles is set to go up based on class of vehicles.

For private cars not exceeding 1000 cc, the premium rate has been proposed at Rs 2182 for the year 2020-21 as against existing rate of Rs 2072 for the year 2019-20.

The proposed hike for cars of 1000 cc – 1500 cc has been pegged at Rs 3383 (Rs 3221) while there will be no change for those exceeding 1500 cc at Rs 7890. For two wheelers for all categories over 5 per cent hike has been mooted.

For public goods carrying vehicles (other than three wheelers) for vehicles not exceeding 7500 kgs, the proposed revised premium is Rs 16,092 (Rs 15,746). For those between 7500 kgs-1200 kgs it is at Rs 28,288 (Rs 26,935) while those in the range of 12000 kgs – 20000 kgs it will be Rs 35,139 (Rs 33,418).

Electric Vehicles

The proposed hike of 15 per cent for long-term three-year single-premiums, is applicable for some categories of electric vehicles. For example, for vehicles not exceeding 30 KW, the rate is proposed to be revised from Rs 4493 to Rs 5167

For example, for vehicles not exceeding 30 KW, the rate is proposed to be revised from Rs 4493 to Rs 5167.