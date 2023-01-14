Karnataka Bank Ltd has appointed Sekhar Rao as an additional Director to take up the role of Executive Director of the bank for a period of three years effective from the date of taking charge, subject to approval of the shareholders.

A press statement said Rao has 29-plus years of overall work experience across sectors such as banking, information technology, payment and settlement products, business management, strategy and operations. He also has an experience of more than ten years in CXO roles reporting to the MD, CEO and board committees, it said.

Prior to joining, he was associated with a fintech - Savvy India - as the co-founder and director.

He was also associated with CSB Bank Ltd as the Head (Operations and IT) for about six years. Earlier, he worked in RBL Bank Ltd, ING Vysya Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Asian Paints (I) Ltd, and Goodlass Nerolac Paints Ltd (now Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd) in various capacities.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, the statement said: “We welcome Mr Sekhar Rao on our board. He brings with him rich experience from multiple sectors such as banking, information technology, strategy, operations and also fintech. We look forward to working closely with him and we wish him good luck in his new assignment.”

