Karnataka Bank donates ₹50 lakh for flood relief to State govt

Karnataka Bank has donated ₹50 lakh to ‘Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority’ to support rehabilitation of victims and reconstruction of the recent flood-affected areas.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, handed over the demand draft to BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahabaleshwara said Karnataka Bank came into existence as a socio-economic movement. It continues to hold that legacy intact as it completes more than nine decades of purposeful existence staying committed to the social development of society, and this contribution is also in line with the tradition of the bank.

Stating that Karnataka had not been subjected to floods of this magnitude for over a century, he said: “Though the loss of human lives cannot be compensated, we hope our small contribution in this direction will help in the efforts of the State under the able leadership of Yediyurappa towards rebuilding the lives of those affected, and in the reconstruction of the public infrastructure and lifting the spirits of the people.”

Accepting the demand draft, Yediyurappa thanked the bank for its kind gesture. Kota Srinivas Poojary, Karnataka Fisheries Minister, was present on the occasion.