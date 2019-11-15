Karnataka Bank launches account mobilisation campaign

Karnataka Bank Ltd launched CASA (current account savings account) campaign on Friday. This nationwide account mobilisation campaign, which began on Friday, will run up to February 29, 2020.

A statement by the bank said that the bank intends to mobilise more than 4.18 lakh CASA accounts by active involvement of its 8000-plus workforce in 846 branches across India.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, it said that the bank will be able to onboard good number of prospective clients during this three-month-long intensive CASA campaign.

“It is our endeavour and commitment to enable banking facilities to the hinterland and unbanked sections of society through our various banking outlets across the country. In tune with the changing aspirations of consumers, the bank has launched a host of tailor-made value-added savings products which can be operated by the customers 24x7 through our well secured digital touch points,” he added.