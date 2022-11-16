Karnataka Bank has launched the CASA (current account savings account) campaign of 2022-23 for 100 days.

Under this campaign starting from November 15, 2022 to March 24, 2023, the bank intends to open more than 3.65 lakh CASA accounts in all 883 branches across India.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and CEO, Karnataka Bank, said in a statement, “As an initiative towards financial inclusion across India, this campaign will aim at onboarding new customers to our existing clientele base of 1.17 crore.”

He added, “Karnataka Bank which is well known as a ‘tech-savvy bank’ is extending its services with a human touch to living to its reputation as a ‘customer friendly digital bank’. The bank also has an array of tailor-made products to suit the requirements of the society.”

‘Advent of technology’

Mahabaleshwara said banking has been made simple and easy with the advent of technology.

“I urge the public to have our banking services and enjoy the convenience and unlimited value-added services. I am confident of a good response,” he said.

P Pradeep Kumar, Chairman, Karnataka Bank said, “CASA is vital for sustained growth. All the digital channels will be enabled to give quality services to the customers. The bank will be more visible and proactive in the coming days.”

With this campaign, the bank aims to introduce its attractive digitally powered savings account products to its prospective customers.

As a part of the project ‘KBL-Vikaas’ and digital transformation initiatives, the bank has envisioned making available self-initiated digital onboarding platforms to the prospective customers of the bank, the statement said.

Further, the tab and web banking account opening modes for onboarding of SB-NTB (new to bank) customers will also be extensively utilised during the campaign for seamless account opening, it said.