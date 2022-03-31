Karnataka Bank opens Digi Centre in Mangaluru

Karnataka Bank has opened a ‘Digi Centre’ in Mangaluru and it was inaugurated by the Chief Business Officer, Gokuldas Pai. The centre offers various services like opening of savings bank accounts, issuance of debit cards, cash withdrawal, cash deposit, and in-principle sanction of retail loans through digital mode/channels in a paperless, efficient, safe and secured environment.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and CEO, Karnataka Bank, said in a statement, ‘Digi Centre’ is the outcome of continuous and committed efforts of the bank to make the customer onboarding seamless, more user-friendly and environmental friendly with the effective application of digital solutions. With simple and efficient processes at the core, the turnaround time of savings bank account opening, debit card issuance, and retail loan sanction is significantly optimised, he said.

“Going forward, the bank would launch Digi Centres at various locations across the country for the benefit of customers. In an ever-changing digital world, this customer-centric digital ecosystem would provide an easy, user-friendly and delightful empowering banking experience for the gen-next customers, and I consider it as a natural evolution for Karnataka Bank to realise its dream of emerging as the digital bank of future,” he added.