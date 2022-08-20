Karnataka Bank opens digi centres in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bank has opened two digi centres at Yelahanka New Town and Hulimavu in Bengaluru.

A statement said digi centre is a digital infrastructure for delivering digital banking products and services as well as servicing existing financial products and services digitally, in both self-service and assisted mode. The digi centre offers various services like opening of savings bank (SB) accounts, issuance of debit cards, bill payment facility, cash withdrawal, cash deposit and in-principle sanction of retail loans through digital mode/channels in a paperless, efficient, safe and secured environment.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, it said digi centres make the customer onboarding seamless, more user-and environment-friendly with effective application of digital solutions. With simple and efficient processes at the core, the turnaround time of SB account opening, debit card issuance and retail loan sanction is significantly optimised.

“It provides an easy and delightful banking experience for customers of all generations and I consider it as a natural evolution for Karnataka Bank to realise its dream of emerging as the digital bank of future,” he said.