Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has launched its merchant QR code facility, a payment acceptance solution, as part of its efforts to move towards cashless economy.

Launching the QR code at Dharwad on Wednesday, Shreekant M Bhandiwad, Chairman of KVGB, said the Government is aggressively pushing for higher usage of digital payment mechanisms, including BHIM app, increasing penetration of PoS (point-of-sale) machines, QR codes etc.

He said merchant QR code facility will make payments seamless for buyers as they just have to ‘scan to pay’ for transactions instead of swiping their credit/debit cards. This initiative is yet another ‘transformational step towards building a cashless economy’, he said.

‘Sound box’

The bank is providing a ‘sound box’ to help customers in general and small merchants in particular to run their operations smoothly without having to read SMS every time when a customer makes a payment. Merchants will also be provided with an application to reconcile those transactions on daily basis, he said.

Stating that the bank is also giving more importance to the cashless economy, Bhandiwad said it has made considerable progress in the digital platforms such as whatsapp banking, mobile banking, internet banking, call centre facility.

