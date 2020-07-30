Karur Vysya Bank’s new MD Ramesh Babu assumes charge

B Ramesh Babu assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday. His term would be for three years from the date of taking charge.

A banker with 40-year experience in banking, Babu has held the position of Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of State Bank of India.

After taking over the helm of the Karur-headquartered bank, he said: “I am assuming charge at a time when the world is passing through unforeseen crises forcing us to unlearn and relearn. This creates wonderful opportunities for innovation, and with a clear vision, I am sure that the bank will find its future contributory space.”