Kotak Mahindra Bank board to meet on March 12

The board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank will meet on March 12 to consider and approve the declaration and payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000 Nos. 8.1 per cent Non-Convertible Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The record date fixed for the purpose of payment of dividend is March 19, it further said.