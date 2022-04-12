Kotak Mahindra Bank enables online payment of customs duty

Kotak Mahindra Bank has enabled online payment of customs duty for its customers.

The private sector lender on Tuesday said it has gone live on the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE), the national portal of Indian Customs of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

“Now all individual and corporate customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank can pay their customs duty free of cost,” it said in a statement.

“Online payment of customs duty is both convenient and seamless and reduces the physical visits of our customers. The integration of Kotak on the ICEGATE portal is significant for importers and exporters and will help them in making smooth and timely customs payments,” said R Vardharajan, Business Head-Government Business, Kotak Mahindra Bank.