Kotak Mahindra Bank launches two-month campaign with offers, discounts

Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched a special two-month campaign with offers and discounts across its suite of products, including for loans, savings accounts, current accounts, corporate salary accounts as well as curated deals on Kotak debit cards, credit cards and digital payments.
Called Kona Kona Umeed, it also includes competitive rates and attractive offers across customer segments including retail, business and agri segments.
“In addition, Kotak has tied up with over 100 brands to provide exclusive deals to its customers in categories such as shopping, essentials, personal care, education, fitness, health and wellness, kids and parenting, entertainment, cyber care and security, among others,” the private sector lender said in a statement on Friday.
“While the upcoming festival season is expected to be relatively low-key, with Kona Kona Umeed our intent is to give a boost to consumer demand and lift people’s spirits during this incredibly tough time, by making banking and shopping more rewarding for our customers,” said Puneet Kapoor, President, Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank
