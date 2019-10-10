Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra, Citroen in tie-up

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 10, 2019

French automobile manufacturer Citroen, on Thursday, announced its partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime to provide auto financing and enable mobility solutions.

In a press statement, the auto major said the partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime will offer innovative finance solutions and value-added products to customers and customised credit solutions to dealers in India.

