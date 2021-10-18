Money & Banking

KreditBee issues over 1 lakh cards within 60 days of launch

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 18, 2021

Aims to issue over 10 lakh ‘KreditBee Cards’ by March 2022

Digital lending platform KreditBee has issued over 1 lakh cards within 60 days of its launch.

It aims to expand its portfolio by issuing over 10 lakh ‘KreditBee Cards’ by March 2022, it said in a statement on Monday.

KreditBee has provided these cards to all its customers.

Over 75 per cent of the card customers acquired by the company are from metros and Tier 1 cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Thane among others.

Almost 70 per cent of these card holders are below the age of 30 years.

Published on October 18, 2021

