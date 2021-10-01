Money & Banking

UPI records 365 crore transactions worth ₹6.54- lakh cr in September

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on October 01, 2021

This was the third straight month with more than 300 crore transactions on the platform

Digital payments continued to register robust growth in September amidst the festival season and normalisation of economic activities.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) registered 365 crore transactions worth ₹6.54-lakh crore in September, as per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India on Friday.

The UPI platform had clocked 355 crore transactions amounting to ₹6.39-lakh crore in August.

This was the third consecutive month where UPI transactions remained well above the 300-crore mark.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) also registered a rise in transactions and processed 38.44 crore payments of ₹3.24-lakh crore in September. As many as 37.79 crore transactions amounting to ₹3.18-lakh crore took place through IMPS in August.

Transactions on NETC FASTags, however, declined to 19.36 crore in September amounting to ₹3,009.3 crore in value terms compared to 20.12 crore transactions worth ₹3,076.56 crore in August.

AePS transactions also decreased. As many as 9.09 crore transactions amounting to ₹23,292.33 crore took place through AePS in September against 10.84 crore payments worth ₹27,333.87 crore in August.

Published on October 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
UPI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like