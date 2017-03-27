KVB bags ‘best small bank’ award

Karur Vysya Bank has been adjudged the ‘Best Small Bank for 2016’ (balance sheet size of less than ₹1-lakh crore).

K Venkataraman, Managing Director, KVB, received the award from Sudhir Munguntivar, Minister of Finance and Planning, Government of Maharashtra, at a function in Mumbai. This is the eighth award won by KVB in the current fiscal.