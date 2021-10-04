Money & Banking

KVG Bank bags two PFRDA awards

Mangaluru | Updated on October 04, 2021

Our Bureau

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) sponsored by Canara Bank Bank has bagged two awards from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for significant enrolment under Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, who received the awards from Supratim Bandopadhyay, Chairman of PFRDA in a summit at Chennai on Monday, said so far the bank has enrolled (cumulative) 2.30 lakh accounts under APY. During 2020-21, the bank enrolled 68,961 accounts against the target of 38,160, he said.

KVGB is playing a pivotal role in implementing all the three social security schemes (PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY) launched by Central government, he said.

KVGB has a business turnover of ₹28,410 crore with a clientele base of nearly 90 lakh in nine districts – Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada – of Karnataka.

Published on October 04, 2021

