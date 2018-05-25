KVGB posts ₹102-cr net profit in FY18

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, registered a net profit of ₹102.29 crore for 2017-18 against a profit of ₹153.75 crore in 2016-17, recording a decline of 33.46 per cent.
Speaking to BusinessLine on Friday, S Ravindran, Chairman, KVGB, said that the operating profit went up to ₹336 crore (₹258 crore), recording a growth of 30.38 per during the year.
He said the bank utilised this opportunity to clean up the balance sheet by proactively identifying stressed assets, and also by making prudent provisioning for them.
The bank registered a net profit of ₹102.29 crore after making a provision of ₹234 crore towards tax and other provisions. Of this, the provision towards non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at ₹169.50 crore (₹35.26 crore). The net NPA of the bank stood at 4.96 per cent during 2017-18 against 2.66 per cent in 2016-17.
Provision coverage ratio increased to 37.48 per cent from 36.34 per cent during 2016-17.
The net interest income of the bank increased to ₹543.64 crore (₹471.71 crore) and other income to ₹148.17 crore (₹125.73 crore) during the year.
He said that the bank was able to show an absolute growth of ₹1,853 crore over the last year and reached the business level of ₹23,432 crore in 2017-18 from ₹21,579 crore in 2016-17.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor