LIC revises annuity rates for two plans

Life Insurance Corporation of India has revised annuity rates for two of its plans from February 1, 2022.

The two annuity plans are Jeevan Akshay VII (plan 857) and New Jeevan Shanti (Plan 858).

“The modified version of these plans with revised annuity rates shall be available for sale from February 1, 2022,” LIC said in a statement on Monday.

Further, LIC’s Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan no 857) can be purchased from the new distribution channel Common Public Service Centres (CPSC – SPV) along with other existing distribution channels, it further said.

The plans are available both online and offline.