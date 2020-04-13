Locale.ai raises funding from Better Capital, others

Bengaluru-based start-up Locale.ai has raised an undisclosed round of funding led by Better Capital, with participation from Myntra and Nudgespot co-founder Raveen Sastry and Fusion Charts co-founder Pallav Nadhani.

The pre-seed round funding will be used to scale and expand globally, primarily in the US, the company said in a statement.

“We help companies decrease their customer acquisition cost by expanding in areas based on latent demand, reduce user churn by providing better service level agreements in locations where they drop-off and increase existing customer revenue by doing geo-targeting based on users they move and where they order from,” said Aditi Sinha, co-founder of Locale.ai.

Since the Covid outbreak, online delivery has been powering the world and location analytics has become the need of the hour for last-mile delivery. They have seen a huge spike in demand from food, grocery, medicine delivery companies who want to reach their customers as soon as possible, it said.