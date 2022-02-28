Mahagram to power Bank of Maharashtra’s project Bank Sakhi in Odisha

Bank of Maharashtra has tied up with Mahagram to roll out the ‘Bank Sakhi’ project in Odisha. The fintech would provide financial technology and infrastructure support to augment rural financial inclusion.

“As part of the tie-up, the company has onboarded more than 11,000 bank sakhis (women) on the BharatATM platform to help the rural citizens avail basic banking services at their doorstep or the next door Kirana stores,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Vasudev Phadnis, Director - Business, Mahagram, said, “This tie-up with Bank of Maharashtra will provide access to the doorstep and hassle-free banking services to the people of Odisha.”

At present, services 15,000 PIN Codes and provides basic banking, e-governance and other BFSI services through over 7 lakh retail partners.