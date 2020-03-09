Money & Banking

Max Financial Services: No exposure to Yes Bank AT1 bonds

Mumbai | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

Max Life Insurance or Max Financial has no exposure to Yes Bank AT1 bonds, Max Financial Services said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

“Max Life's exposure is limited to Tier 2 bonds, which are totally safe as per the restructuring scheme announced by Reserve Bank of India,” it further said.

