Max Life enables UPI Autopay for premium payments

Max Life Insurance has enabled the UPI Autopay facility for its customers.

“Customers visiting the Max Life website for new purchases or renewal payments can now use the UPI payment option and set up standing instructions for future premiums through UPI Autopay,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Manu Lavanya, Director and Chief Operations Officer, Max Life noted that the insurer has enabled simplified digital premium payment capability as a means of effective customer self-service over the past years.

Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate and Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, NPCI said, “We are glad to witness the implementation of NPCI’s unique offering – UPI Autopay in the insurance sector. We look forward to witnessing UPI Autopay venturing into many more sectors in the days to come.”