Muthoot Fincorp launches mentoring portal for MSMEs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 23, 2020 Published on July 23, 2020

Kerala-based NBFC, Muthoot Fincorp, has launched a portal Restartindia, a free mentoring platform to help the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector to restart businesses across the country.

The portal is designed to address the needs of the MSME sector, particularly nano and micro enterprises, and offer solutions for problems faced by a large number of women entrepreneurs.

The website, accessible at www.restartindia.in, also provides details of MSME-focused governmental, institutional support and resources on how to run or set up a sustainable business venture, the company said in a statement.

The portal was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Shipping and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Restartindia was conceptualised jointly by Muthoot Fincorp and INKtalks, a free and open platform for advisory support.

